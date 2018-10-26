Transcript for Investigators take apart suspected bombs in search for clues

you. Investigators are taking aport those devices in the packaging looking for every possible clue. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is in Washington with the latest on what they are learning. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Michael, good morning. That's right. Think of one of those TV police shows about forensics but with real-life pressure and a race against time. This morning here at the FBI laboratory in quantico, Virginia, experts are dissecting the bombs in an urgent hunt for clues. Each package and device a treasure trove of evidence. The digital clocks inside, the pipes used to contain the device. The tape to hold them together and explosive powder and glass used for shrapnel. There will be an attempt to trace them all back to where they were purchased in hopes of an identification being made. We're told both sides of the tape, even the sticky side have the potential for fingerprint, something that bombmakers don't often realize, even how the wires were twisted may hold a clue telling authorities if the bombmaker is left or right-handed. Figuring out if the bombs were capable of detonating and if they were not whether it was a design flaw or intentional. What about analyzing the DNA? They'll use high-powered microscopes to scan the packages and devices for any hint of DNA. One expert told me yesterday even the residue of a sneeze that took place while the bombs were being made could hold evidence. I'm sure they're doing everything possible.

