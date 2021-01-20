Transcript for Kamala Harris makes history as vice president

That is a live look at the capitol on this historic Wednesday morning. Yes, it's gorgeous, a little windy as we've been seeing but Joe Biden, kamala Harris are going to be sworn in as president and vice president on the steps there of the capitol. Cannot wait for that. In just a few hour, robin said kamala Harris will take that oath and walk into the history books becoming the nation's first woman, first black and first south Asian vice president. Rachel Scott joins us with a closer look at her trailblazing journey, good morning to you, Rachel. Michael, good morning. 232 years, 48 vice presidents, all of them men. Today that changes when kamala Harris stands on those capitol steps to take the oath of office. She will be standing where no woman and no woman of color has ever stood before. It's an image our country has never seen before. This morning the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, kamala devi Harris will be sworn in as vice president. The first black, asian-american and woman to hold the job. Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. Reporter: Her role in the administration will be powerful from the start with the senate split 50/50, she will cast tie-breaking vote. And Biden has made it clear he wants Harris to be the last person in the room for every big decision. What will be your definition of success? Joe Biden's success, which is to build back better and to fight for the best of who we are as a nation. Reporter: Her road to the white house defined by breakthroughs. Making history as San Francisco's first black district attorney, California's first female attorney general and the nation's first south asian-american senator. In 2019 she launched her own bid for president. I'm asking people to imagine something that they've not seen before in terms of believing that we can have a person that is like me as president of the United States. Reporter: After ending her campaign, she later joined her former rival on the democratic ticket. I just look at kamala and she has everything it takes to engender confidence in the American people. He's straight as an arrow. Reporter: Her husband Doug Emhoff becoming our country's first second gentleman. The American people hired them for change and to get us out of these things and I'm going to do everything I can to help them. Reporter: And their blended family of jewish, Indian and black heritage now represented on the national stage. Today Harris will take the oath of office just miles away from her ALMA mater Howard university, on the steps of the capitol where she once interned. As a student, could you have imagined being just days away from such a historic moment? No and I really feel quite emotional about it. Reporter: And it was at Howard where she ran her first campaign as a freshman in college and joined alpha kappa alpha sorority incorporated and said the historically black college gave her the confidence to aim high and the tools to make the climb. And now she's inspiring that next generation. We feel inspired, energized. Just seeing her and being able to feel like I'm being represented in the same way she's there and I'm there. I just feel like she's me, I'm her. Reporter: For kamala Harris, this moment is about all those who for the first time will see a woman in the nation's second highest office. What is going to be going through your mind when you take that oath of office? I'll be thinking about my mother. I was raised by a mother who said that to me all the time, kamala, you may be the first to do many thing, make sure you've not the last and that's how I feel about this moment. Reporter: And escorting Harris on the last leg of her journey to the white house, the Howard university marching band. Robin. That will be something to see and, Rachel, I have to say congratulations, congressional correspondent, Rachel Scott. That's a big deal. Congrats to you. Thank you, robin.

