Transcript for Kavanaugh, Ford testify at historic, high-stakes hearing

The E country watcng, weighing, debating a judge Brett Kavanaugh and D ristine blaseyd the senate, bared theirsoul, supremcourt at ak The scenes all across thecountry, a day long people gathering wch those nine hours, it wasingly a roller coaster of emion, ray sense that we will all remre we were WHE we watched what went down yesterday. Bot des, they'd firm. Ford is saying she's 100% sure he attacked heravanaugh saying there was zero chance that it him. S came heame in anger. W believe, how will they vote, ld Brett kanaugh get a lifetime seat sre co we he age this morning starting with sen tional crespnt Terry mora good morning, Terry. Rorr: Good morning, George. Washon shaken to its Corey a wrenching day testimony.e was so muc human Pai and at Tim I felt lik a senate hearing some Medi trial byordeal and Ben with theoment T country was waiting for, Dr. Christinasey Ford R the first ti under oath speaking publicly, her voice tremg. E today, not B I want be. I am tied. Reporter: Dtine ey Ford says she believes telling her storys a civic duty. I was pushed onto theed Brett gotn top of heegan his hands over myody into me an I Ted T get away fm him but hiseight was hey. Rter: Blaseford say supreme court nomineen a georgeto prep high schooldent and his friend mark judge assaued her a party in 1982 W she W years old. I believed he was going T rape me. I tried to yell forhelp. When I DI hand over M mouth stop me from yielding. His is W terrified the most and had the most lasti impact on it was hard for me tore and tho tt Brett was a acdentally gng . Eporter: She says she didn't speak about WHA hapned for years but the experiee srred you have strongest memory of th incident, somhat you forget? The later, the uproariouugen the two. And you were the object of th laughter? Was, you know, underneath one of thehile T laughed. Repr: As shehe allcan memrs of the judiciary committee remained silentad leaving the question a female se crimes prosecutor rachehell of Arizona. Areou aware that they say the have no memory or knowlee of such Y? Yes. Rter: Democts called blasey Ford aniration. You have inspired and you have enlightened men in America tolist,respully, to women survivors and men whoe survive sexual ckand that is a profound public sic I never sexually assaulted anyone. Orter: Fild tion defiant and angry. My fy a my nam have ly a permanent destroyed by vusnd false additional accusaons. He says believesas Hur by someone, just not by him. Iinte no illill to Dr. Fo age her family. Ashle a M daughter liza said theirrayers we should pray for thewoman. That's a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old. We mean no I . Repr: But at Democrats, kavaugseethe Thishole two-week effort has been a cculated and ortrated polical hit. This is a sicircus. Eporter: A one point he tried to turn the tab female democratic senator. You're saying ter been a CAS W you drank so much you didn't remr whatppightefore or what happened? That's --'re aingbout blackout. I don't know. Have you? Could Y ansr the question, judge?I -- that's not happen to you. Is that your answer? Yeah, ius ifou have I have no drinkingproble judge. Do I. Reporteaver ologized. Sorry I did that. Ths a tough S. I'm sorry about that. I appreciatthat. I would ke to when have a par T aoholic you're pretty careful about inking. Repter: Democts pressed him over and over a he wants tolearme, why allow thbi Toop his background check.kavanaugh,ill you support an FBI investigation right now? I Wil do whatever the committee wants to -- Persona do you think that the best to do?u won't answer? Eper hearinghat said a what she said,na have to decide whom to With degree of certainty do youelieve bre Kavanaugh assaulted you? 100 nonf these allegatns are true? Correc Youwear to god. I swe to go Reporr:epublicans unting procutor Rachel asideuring tccator Dian Feinstein of plotting leak blasefo accusations at the 11th senator Lindsey G in frusat T America peoe ee through this shamhat about it and you held it. You had no intention of protect Dr. Rt none. E's as muc of a victi yare. This is not a interview. Thi I he This - This is going to doy the ability of good people to come of ts crap. Let mee ear. I did not Dr. Allegations. I did her story. Reporter: Another Republican naf flakd the key ery littlend sounded deeply conflict. N the end TRE to bes much doubt C G out ofoom day. Reporter: Sohere's an important deveent overnight. Its highest rating G standard now calling for a ponement ofny vote on his nomination unthe FBI investigates Dr. Ford's allegati and others against Kavanaugh. The question will iave any impact? Oning that seeme clear O that nine hours is that over the our fine hours the party lines haened. Eporter: No about it. It began -- iee a se for truth and a the day went on, you could feel it the part sang rfare tt consumed this town and country conmed taring. It is now an all-out pti battle for againstudge kavaug Terry Moran, thanks very mu.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.