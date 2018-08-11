Transcript for Latest details on deadly California bar shooting

You're looking at the scene of that deadly mass shooting at the borderline bar and grill in Thousand Oaks, California. Hundreds of people there for college country night when a gunman opened fire. The shooter killing at least 12 people including a sheriff's deputy before he himself was killed, the shooter. Those that were there running, hiding in bathrooms and the attic, breaking windows to escape doing everything they could. The sheriff calling this man right here, deputy sergeant Ron helus a hero. He and so many others trying to help keep people safe. ABC's kayna Whitworth is on the scene and want to go back to her. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: George, good morning. Like you said there were hundreds of people packed inside the borderline bar and grill. Most of them students that were there to celebrate college night when a gunman burst in before 11:30 at night throwing smoke bombs dressed in all black killing 12 people including a sheriff's sergeant, a 29-year veteran of the force survived by his wife and his son and people inside were doing anything they could to get out. Smerp smashing windows with chairs desperately trying to escape. Students were helping friends and strangers actually carrying them to first responders outside. I spoke with a young woman who said a bartender saved her life by pulling her into the attic to hide. Now, sheriff's deputies arrived within minutes and engaged the gunman and went on to describe the scene as horrific saying there was blood everywhere. Now, the FBI is on the scene. They're trying to determine how this could happen. George, especially in a community that just two years ago was named one of the safest in America. Yeah, they said the exact same thing about parkland. Kayna, thanks. Nowhere is safe. Now we turn to that urgent

