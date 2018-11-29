Lawmakers demand answers on Saudi role in journalist's murder

One of President Trump's top allies, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, said he's willing to hold up key votes, including a government funding bill, until he gets answers about Jamal Khashoggi's death.
1:16 | 11/29/18

