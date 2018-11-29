Lawmakers demand answers on Saudi role in journalist's murder More One of President Trump's top allies, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, said he's willing to hold up key votes, including a government funding bill, until he gets answers about Jamal Khashoggi's death. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Lawmakers demand answers on Saudi role in journalist's murder This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. U.S. 'standing with Saudi Arabia' Trump says the U.S. won't punish Saudi Arabia, Ivanka Trump under fire for using private email for government business and the TOMS founder will donate $5 million to end gun violence. Now Playing: U.S. 'standing with Saudi Arabia'

Now Playing: Washington Post publishes Jamal Khashoggi's final op-ed

Now Playing: Serial killer says he's killed around 90 people

Now Playing: Trump accuser may drop high-profile lawyer Michael Avenatti

Now Playing: New accusations put ex-CBS chief's $120M payout at risk

Now Playing: Lawmakers demand answers on Saudi role in journalist's murder

Now Playing: Trump says pardon for Manafort a possibility

Now Playing: Dangerous storms hit fire-ravaged parts of California

Now Playing: Black Christmas trees are a hot holiday decorating trend (really)

Now Playing: 'Glow up' with this at-home microneedling kit

Now Playing: There's a Santa shortage for homebound kids and you can help

Now Playing: You can stay at 'the world's most remote hotel' almost for free

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ivanka Trump defends her use of a private email

Now Playing: Check out this adorable 3-year-old use his pup to help play a game on his tablet

Now Playing: Two 'GMA Day' audience members face off for big money in 'The Checkout!' game

Now Playing: Carla Hall shares delicious recipes for Granny's meatloaf, spiced pecans and more

Now Playing: Tim Meadows and Michael Strahan team up for an intense game of '$100,000 Pyramid'

Now Playing: 'SNL' alum Tim Meadows revives his character 'The Ladies Man' for 2018 on 'GMA Day'

Now Playing: Bangs are never a good idea except when we Photoshop them onto Michael Strahan

Now Playing: See what the generous nurses at a children's hospital did with their lotto winnings Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59490308,"title":"Lawmakers demand answers on Saudi role in journalist's murder","duration":"1:16","description":"One of President Trump's top allies, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, said he's willing to hold up key votes, including a government funding bill, until he gets answers about Jamal Khashoggi's death.","url":"/GMA/News/video/lawmakers-demand-answers-saudi-role-journalists-murder-59490308","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}