Transcript for Major winter storm slams the Midwest

It's slamming the midwest overnight. Yeah, that winter blast causing havoc on the roads now making its way east. ABC's Stephanie Ramos live in St. Louis this morning where they're getting hit hard. Stephanie, good morning. Reporter: Whit, good morning. You're absolutely right. This is a big storm and it is headed east, centered right here in St. Louis, and you can see the streets are deserted right now but last night cars were jammed on the roads and highways needing some major help from first responders. Overnight, the midwest getting slammed by a major winter storm, dumping more than 10 inches of snow and killing at least 3 people. In St. Louis, cars and tractor trailers slipping and sliding. Vehicles needing a push to get back on the roads. This is the on-ramp to the interstate. They just helped a car around that bend, each car having a really difficult time. Watch as these drivers work together jumping on the back of a pickup truck to help pull out this tanker that's stuck. Parts of interstate 44 closed. Crashes making it difficult for first responders. This ambulance got stuck and needed to be towed away. Near Kansas City, this truck flipped over on interstate 70. Debris everywhere. And in Columbia, 80 people were on board this American airlines plane when it partially slid off the tarmac at the Columbia regional airport. No one was injured. But that runway is now closed. Here in downtown St. Louis, eight inches of snow has already fallen. The snowfall really close to breaking records here. Eva. All right, thank you so much, Stephanie. Get inside and warm up. Let's go to rob with more on this storm and wherette headed next and I have a feeling it is headed this direction. It is and the snow is far from over in St. Louis. A little bit of a pause there but look at this. We got rain to the south but an expan sieve system to the north. Kansas City through Indianapolis along I-70, that's a 500-mile stretch and goes beyond that and St. Louis coming through I-44, that interstate shut down because of all the heavy weather and now winter storm warnings extended through Cincinnati and getting D.C. Into the act and time it out. What we expect the storm to do. I-70 storm but the snow increased through St. Louis, Indianapolis, throughout the day getting in through Cincinnati just south of Columbus then over top of the mountains tonight and tomorrow. D.C., Roanoke, you'll get some snow out of this, Baltimore, a couple of -- three inches and maybe a dusting up towards new York City and this kind of hangs around throughout the day tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.