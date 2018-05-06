-
Now Playing: Manafort sues DOJ, Rosenstein, Mueller
-
Now Playing: Paul Manafort pleads not guilty on fraud charges
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump makes first appearance since surgery at White House event
-
Now Playing: WH gives false statements on Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake
-
Now Playing: White House press secretary briefs press on North Korea summit, Mueller memo
-
Now Playing: Senator gets police called on him during attempt to visit immigrant children's center
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has the 'absolute right' to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with baker who refused to make wedding cake for gay couple
-
Now Playing: Trump says he has 'absolute right' to pardon himself
-
Now Playing: Trump has power to pardon himself: Giuliani
-
Now Playing: Giuliani claims Trump cannot be indicted
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Could Trump pardon himself?
-
Now Playing: More information has leaked from the 20-page memo written by Trump's legal team
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl: Trump may be 'uniquely positioned to get a deal with North Korea'
-
Now Playing: Chris Christie: 'If the president were to pardon himself, he would get impeached'
-
Now Playing: Giuliani: Mueller has 'high bar' to justify presidential subpoena
-
Now Playing: Letter to Mueller from Trump lawyers says president cannot be guilty of obstruction
-
Now Playing: A secret memo written by President Trump's legal team has been leaked