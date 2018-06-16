Manafort sent to jail

More
Donald Trump's former campaign manager will be held in prison until his trial on allegations of money laundering and fraud.
2:49 | 06/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manafort sent to jail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55942229,"title":"Manafort sent to jail","duration":"2:49","description":"Donald Trump's former campaign manager will be held in prison until his trial on allegations of money laundering and fraud. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/manafort-jail-55942229","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.