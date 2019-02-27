Mandatory evacuations orders as flash flood warnings take effect

The Russian River in Sonoma, California is expected to rise 46 feet by Wednesday night and mandatory evacuations have been issued as the state continues to reel from floods and rain.
2:27 | 02/27/19

