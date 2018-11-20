Massachusetts opens first recreational pot stores

Huge lines have formed despite cold weather at Cultivate Holdings, a recreational dispensary in Leicester, Massachusetts, and at NETA, in Northampton.
Transcript for Massachusetts opens first recreational pot stores

