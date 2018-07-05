McCain doesn't hold back on Trump in memoir

"The Restless Wave" author Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who is battling brain cancer, has reportedly told friends he would like Vice President Mike Pence to attend his funeral, but not Trump.
1:51 | 05/07/18

