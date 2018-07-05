-
Now Playing: John McCain reads passionate excerpt from memoir
-
Now Playing: Miraculous recovery for 13-year-old declared brain dead
-
Now Playing: College students pushed offstage at graduation
-
Now Playing: Trump's CIA nominee reportedly offered to withdraw
-
Now Playing: McCain doesn't hold back on Trump in memoir
-
Now Playing: Trump lawyer won't rule out other payments to women
-
Now Playing: Why Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is so dangerous
-
Now Playing: Hawaii volcano spews lava, toxic gases
-
Now Playing: 3 Americans still detained in North Korea as summit looms
-
Now Playing: Princess Charlotte celebrated her 3rd birthday on May 2
-
Now Playing: Magician co-producer shares how he shaped magic on new show
-
Now Playing: Nightmare for passengers as dozens of staterooms flood on Carnival cruise
-
Now Playing: Paralympian's inspiring story of strength and resolve
-
Now Playing: Police dispatched to wrong Waffle House when first calls on shooting came in
-
Now Playing: Trump talks tax reform as questions swirl amid Stormy Daniels scandal
-
Now Playing: Evacuations underway in Hawaii as massive volcano threatens island
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' renewed for Season 2
-
Now Playing: How to find a healthy relationship with your smartphone
-
Now Playing: Accused baby kidnapper gives emotional testimony
-
Now Playing: 6.9 magnitude quake hits Hawaii, causes volcanic eruptions