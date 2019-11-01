Transcript for Michael Cohen to testify in public before Congress

what's shaping up to be a blockbuster hearing next month. Michael Cohen, the president's former lawyer, has agreed to testify in public before congress. He's facing a prison sentence for his role in providing hush money payments to a porn star and playmate who claimed affairs with Donald Trump. Payments he said were directed by the president. Cohen is now promising to give a full and credible account of his years with trump despite previous lies. When we spoke after his sentencing I asked why people should believe him now. Because the special counsel stated emphatically that the information that I gave to them was credible and helpful. There's a substantial amount of information that they possess that corroborates the fact that I am telling the truth. So you're done with the lying. I am done with the lying. I am done being loyal to president trump and my first loyalty belongs to my wife, my daughter, my son and this country. He is eager to tell the story. The president says he's not concerned at all but Cohen will not be able to answer all the questions about the Mueller investigation while it continues. Must see.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.