Michigan sheriff’s deputy climbs into driver’s truck during medical emergency

Macomb County deputy sheriff Nicole Miron climbed into the passenger seat of a silver truck on a busy highway to bring it to a stop after noticing the 63-year-old driver was having a "medical issue.”

September 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live