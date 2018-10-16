Transcript for Microsoft co-founder dead at 65

Now we're gonna remember a tech legend Paul Allen co-founder of Microsoft passed away Monday it's 65 from complications of non hodgkin's lymphoma. He met Bill Gates and high school then they started the company launched the personal computer revolution. Allen also on the Seattle Seahawks and Portland trail waiters trail blazers any donated billions to charity. He's remembered that Paul loved life and those around him and we all cherished in return. He deserved much more time but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. And we'll miss him tremendously the at both had a huge impact concern happens this they have.

