Mom reveals how she survived deadly bank rampage

More
Whitney Austin told ABC News she played dead after being shot 12 times during the deadly rampage at Fifth Third Bank headquarters in Cincinnati.
3:07 | 09/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mom reveals how she survived deadly bank rampage
Ritz. Beer back with CL a Mo shot2 types during thdl page in Cincinnati is now telling her incredible T O survival. Paula Faris is here with those details. Good mning,paula. Reporter: Good morning. Yeahshes in H her most is that were warher, but she W moocused on her P call than on her surrouin it's the morning of September 6h, Whitney Austin runningat fowork a fifth third and on ce call a walks to theolving door but never makes it inside. Inches befe the bullets hit me and felt like a burning seation. Reporter: Just moments before 29r-ad stormed into the lobby of the bank arm withhandgun. Itney is suc fal to the ground. I immly stated T cough up ood. D that- that'sre my brain, that's when M immediatelwent toward I'm ING. Reporter: Police bodyera deo showinghe terrifying I got him covered. You.I'm with U. Rhitney realizing she's trapped. I immediateant to say good-bye to M family and I knew I couldn't say good-bye to theki I assume he saw mee and some severale times. Reportehot 12es but still has the presee ind to play dead until S S a policema I shouts I have a 5-year-o and 7-year-old who neheir moth. You need to sav me. Come get me. Athat point they were tracking him. They thenhoot him down. Reporter: This P capturg moment she is safe. Ce calling her husband. Said, you ow,he'see invoedn an active shooting. S multiple T in her chest and reeling. I couldn't put aing together. Reporter: She spent five days he hospital Bour pple died that dayluding the shooter. She since started a NPR led W strg to help reduceun vionce throu responsible gun ownep. This I about making se that our kids can Gooch and Ty don't have paicin alive shooter drills on aon base this is so people me can sho 1 Repte whitneylso told us she now vow to ve in theomially when it comes to heril W, she H more surgeries to come on T rig W was shattered by bults but saydoes not want to completely Al becausehe wan T to compel her to take action to ma ae which is what she's doing with her fation but incredibly shot 12 times MI all of her V and arteries and look atat. Almost a month later she's -- Idible. I really is. Ce sll hav not identied a motive for that alleged ter. Eless. Yeah. All right, thank you so ch, Cup, everybody,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58090084,"title":"Mom reveals how she survived deadly bank rampage","duration":"3:07","description":"Whitney Austin told ABC News she played dead after being shot 12 times during the deadly rampage at Fifth Third Bank headquarters in Cincinnati.","url":"/GMA/News/video/mom-reveals-survived-deadly-bank-rampage-58090084","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.