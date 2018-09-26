Transcript for Mom reveals how she survived deadly bank rampage

Ritz. Beer back with CL a Mo shot2 types during thdl page in Cincinnati is now telling her incredible T O survival. Paula Faris is here with those details. Good mning,paula. Reporter: Good morning. Yeahshes in H her most is that were warher, but she W moocused on her P call than on her surrouin it's the morning of September 6h, Whitney Austin runningat fowork a fifth third and on ce call a walks to theolving door but never makes it inside. Inches befe the bullets hit me and felt like a burning seation. Reporter: Just moments before 29r-ad stormed into the lobby of the bank arm withhandgun. Itney is suc fal to the ground. I immly stated T cough up ood. D that- that'sre my brain, that's when M immediatelwent toward I'm ING. Reporter: Police bodyera deo showinghe terrifying I got him covered. You.I'm with U. Rhitney realizing she's trapped. I immediateant to say good-bye to M family and I knew I couldn't say good-bye to theki I assume he saw mee and some severale times. Reportehot 12es but still has the presee ind to play dead until S S a policema I shouts I have a 5-year-o and 7-year-old who neheir moth. You need to sav me. Come get me. Athat point they were tracking him. They thenhoot him down. Reporter: This P capturg moment she is safe. Ce calling her husband. Said, you ow,he'see invoedn an active shooting. S multiple T in her chest and reeling. I couldn't put aing together. Reporter: She spent five days he hospital Bour pple died that dayluding the shooter. She since started a NPR led W strg to help reduceun vionce throu responsible gun ownep. This I about making se that our kids can Gooch and Ty don't have paicin alive shooter drills on aon base this is so people me can sho 1 Repte whitneylso told us she now vow to ve in theomially when it comes to heril W, she H more surgeries to come on T rig W was shattered by bults but saydoes not want to completely Al becausehe wan T to compel her to take action to ma ae which is what she's doing with her fation but incredibly shot 12 times MI all of her V and arteries and look atat. Almost a month later she's -- Idible. I really is. Ce sll hav not identied a motive for that alleged ter. Eless. Yeah. All right, thank you so ch, Cup, everybody,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.