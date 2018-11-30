Transcript for Money could be at center of NJ mansion murders: Police

We want to turn to new details in the deadly New Jersey mansion fire, the suspect accused of killing his own brother, sister-in-law, niece and nephew is now set to appear in court and linsey Davis is outside the courthouse in colts neck, New Jersey, and now police believe a money dispute could be at the center. Reporter: They believe Paul caneiro was motivated by money and his younger brother Keith was his business partner and authorities say days before Thanksgiving, Paul caneiro shot his own brother several times then killed his brother's wife and his two children before setting a fire in the basement of their home. Then about an hour later the D.A. Says Paul caneiro started a fire at his own home with his wife and daughters inside. They were all able to escape unharmed. Prosecutors say that it was all a ruse and allege he was trying to make it seem like both caneiro families were being targeted. He is expected to plead not guilty to all charges. If convicted on those four murder counts, he faces life in prison. You'll be following that for us, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.