Transcript for The mother and grandmother of a fugitive accused of a hit-and-run speak out

The mother and grandmother of a fugitive accused of running down a woman are speaking out first here on "Gma." ABC's Marci Gonzalez is in Los Angeles with the plea they are making to their loved one on the run. Marci, good morning. Reporter: Hi, guys. Good morning. They say they have no idea where she is and say they haven't been able to reach her, hoping she will see this interview and come forward. This morning, the driver accused of killing a Las Vegas nail technician still on the run. The suspect's family speaking exclusively to ABC pleading with her to turn herself in. You can't run, baby. You cannot run. You have to come forward, baby. Reporter: Police releasing this old booking photo of the suspect, 21-year-old Krystal Whipple who they say plowed into the victim, Nguyen, while to leave the salon without paying for her $35 manicure. Our mom was loved by the community here. It's very traumatizing. Reporter: Her credit card was declined at the salon. Surveillance shows her walking to her car, telling the employee she was going to get cash. Instead, police say she starts the engine. Nguyen, running in front of the black Camaro to stop it from leaving. Her boyfriend, sonny Chung, ING after her. Here you see her accelerate, driving straight into Nguyen, dragging her through the parking lot. Chung, hanging onto the back until the car speeds off. We are putting an extraordinary amount of resources into this to make sure that person, the outstanding suspect is held accountable for it. Reporter: The manhunt now in its ninth day. Whipple's family in tears sharing their condolences. I'm so sorry that you lost your mom, and I couldn't imagine how you feel, and I hope you find it in your heart to forgive my daughter and my family. I'm so sorry. Reporter: Nguyen was a mother of three. Her family joining investigators and urging anyone who knows where Whipple is to call police. Guys? Marci Gonzalez reporting from Los Angeles. Thank you.

