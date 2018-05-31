Mother is separated from her son at the border

More
The Trump administration announced a 'zero tolerance' policy for people, like Jocelyn, who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
1:30 | 05/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mother is separated from her son at the border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55573441,"title":"Mother is separated from her son at the border","duration":"1:30","description":"The Trump administration announced a 'zero tolerance' policy for people, like Jocelyn, who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.","url":"/GMA/News/video/mother-separated-son-border-55573441","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.