Transcript for Mystery grows over disappearance in Turkey of US-based journalist

Now to that growing mystery surrounding that disappearance of a u.s.-based journalist last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Turkey more than a week ago. Turkish reports claim he was killed by a possible Saudi hit squad. ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has the latest on that and the president's response. Reporter: This surveillance video capturing the last moment a "Washington post" columnist was seen alive. Now more than a week later fears he has been killed are intensifying with reports of new evidence. Jamal khashoggi, a u.s.-based writer, critical of his native Saudi Arabian government came to the Saudi consulate in Turkey last Tuesday to file paperwork for his wedding. Turkish officials allege he was killed and this morning, "The Washington post" is reporting those officials claim to have audio and video evidence. The Turks describing to their U.S. Counterpart video showing a Saudi security team detaining khashoggi in the consulate, the sounds of torture ending in a murder on an audio recording according to "The post." You can hear his voice and the voices of men speaking arabic an unidentified individual told "The post." You can hear how he was interrogated. Tortured and then murdered. Outside the consulate khashoggi's fiancee waiting for hours saying he never came back and that she never saw him again. Turkish media have released surveillance video they say shows 15 Saudi nationals entering the compound on the same day, a possible hit squad according to the Turkish reports. The Saudis have fiercely denied any involvement saying khashoggi left the consulate and went missing. "The Washington post" was given surveillance video outside the consulate by a source familiar with the Turkish investigation showing two black vehicles leaving the consulate hours after khashoggi entered and private planes that the video purports were leaving that same evening. President trump now taking a critical tone telling ABC's Jon Karl -- We don't like it. Reporter: He said U.S. Investigators are in Turkey and working with the Saudis to find out what happened. Trump has been very friendly with the Saudi crown prince, his first overseas trip there. Critics have accused the white house of being slow to react to the disappearance. Both Republicans and Democrats on the hill are now calling for an investigation that could lead to sanctions on Saudi Arabia. Whit. All right, Martha, remarkable story. Thanks so much.

