Transcript for NASA announces first all-female spacewalk

Here's what a small step. For NASA one giant leap. For woman kind of the space agency announcing this morning the first ever all female space walk to take place at the end of this munch. A month which just happens to be women's history month. History of this historic flight astronauts and at McLean and Christina Koch along with flight controller Jackie K be. They'll all of bark on a mission march 29. Which we'll also be supported on the ground by an all female team at mission control.

