NASA announces first all-female spacewalk

More
The spacewalk will take place at the end of Women's History Month.
0:41 | 03/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NASA announces first all-female spacewalk
Here's what a small step. For NASA one giant leap. For woman kind of the space agency announcing this morning the first ever all female space walk to take place at the end of this munch. A month which just happens to be women's history month. History of this historic flight astronauts and at McLean and Christina Koch along with flight controller Jackie K be. They'll all of bark on a mission march 29. Which we'll also be supported on the ground by an all female team at mission control.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61532732,"title":"NASA announces first all-female spacewalk","duration":"0:41","description":"The spacewalk will take place at the end of Women's History Month.","url":"/GMA/News/video/nasa-announces-female-spacewalk-61532732","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.