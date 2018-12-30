Transcript for NYPD prepares for New Year's Eve

In just over 24 hours revels will be packing into times square. The NYPD wants to make sure the party goes off without a hitch. Erielle reshef is in times square with the new tactics police are using this year and the security measures in other big cities. Good morning. Good morning, Eva and everyone out there. Officials not taking any chances, amping up security in this area. Even using new technologies in the sky over times square to keep the crowd of more than 2 million safe. Three, two, one -- Reporter: The scene is set for one of the biggest new year's eve parties on the planet. Confetti tested. The ball ready to drop. More than 2 million people expected to pack New York's Times square to ring in 2019. Officials saying there have been no credible threats to festivities. But ISIS propaganda prompting increased vigilance. The area will be teaming with thousands of uniform and undercover officers. It's going to be one of the best protected events. At one of the safest venues in the entire world. Reporter: More than 50 canine units canvassing the crowd. For the first time an NYPD drone keeping a watchful eye from the sky above the main event. It will give us a view from up above which will be helpful. Reporter: Five dozen sanitation trucks and 200 police cars will block areas. Tighter security a top priority at new year's eve celebrations across the country. In Boston extra officers will patrol the streets. Los Angeles beefing up security at the famous Hollywood sign. And in sin city Las Vegas police stationing snipers on roof tops. And strike teams on the ground at hotels around the strip. Authorities here in New York are also embedding teams inside the hotels in this area to get to know the staff and spot any suspicious activity. Law enforcement across the country says the public plays a vital role in this. If you see something, say something. Guys. Thanks. That's something everyone needs to remember this time of year. Coming up in our next half hour my conversation with Ryan Seacrest and Jenny Mccarthy and what they have planned for us on this "New year's eve rockin' eve." A lot of fun things. Looks like they'll be under the umbrella again. Little taste of the rain to come.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.