Transcript for Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide

Now, we're going to the nts who are suing a school district over their 12-year-old daughter's suicide,ing the school didn't do enough to stop ongoing bullying. ABC's Linzie Janis is here with the story. Reporter: Good morning, the parents of this 12-year-old girl say she was being bullied relently by four. They tried to get the school to intervene, but no action was taken and now their daughter is dead. This morning, a New Jersey couple suing their school district and employees, claiming officials did nothing to stop the ongoing and systemic bullying that they say led to their 12-year-old daughter's suicide. She loved the outdoors, she was a gymnast, cheerleader. Reporter: Just over a year ago, Mallory Grossman took her own life after her parents said she was bullied for many months leading up to her suicide. Her parents filing Al death lawsuit. The poor behavior and the poor decisions these children make are still continuing. . These children haven't changed. Reporter: According to the complaint, some of the Mallory's classmates constantly kicking her chair in class. One allegedly asking her in front of others, when was she going to kill herself? It's a different world today. Completely different world than it was 30, 40 years old. Reporter: In court documents the grossmans say school officials had several meetings with them and Mallory without taking any action against the alleged bullies including on the day she took her life. School officials advised them not to file a complaint. It placed the bulk of the responsibility on her daughter. We used to say go jump in the lake. That was a funny thing to say. Now our kids are saying, go kill yourself. We got to recognize that type of language has to be intolerable. The school's superintendent office hasn't commented on this lawsuit. It seems like that could have been avoided if someone stepped in. Real traj call to action by these parents. Coming up here on "Good morning America" -- that exclusive, first look at the new way Amazon is trying to revolutionize the way you shop,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.