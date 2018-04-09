{"id":57586545,"title":"Passenger from fatal Colorado River boat crash says she's 'lucky to be alive'","duration":"2:46","description":"Taylor Corbino described the \"horrific\" head-on collision that left her underwater to the point where she said \"I couldn't hold my breath anymore.\"","url":"/GMA/News/video/passenger-fatal-colorado-river-boat-crash-shes-lucky-57586545","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}