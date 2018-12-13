Transcript for Pilot in serious condition after military jet crash over Honolulu

And more B news overnight a pilot in serious condition after his jet crashed. Reporter: The plane W west Honolulu. An are pack with tourists some recording the crash and others racing to the re new video night shows the 1950s era fighter jet part of a military exercise head straight the water. You can see the47-yeaold contractor ejecting just before the plane hits. Nearbyters jump I to help. S he was okay, if anything was hurting and then he was like, Noe's like, I'm just tangled I my parachute so I started untanging him. Repor the coast gua arrived quickly after. The jets bei used as part of a Hawaii air nua exerci the military often hires contractors to simulate enemy fighters in these exeises which have now been suspend. Those exercisil resume later today. This is the private contrng firm'scrthis type of airaft since 2012. Two of which were fatal. This pilot lucky be Al robin. Very much so, okay Martha. Now to breaking news

