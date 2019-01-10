Polls show rise in support for impeachment

A Quinnipiac poll – the first full poll since Speaker Pelosi announced a formal investigation -- showed a 10-point jump in support for President Trump’s impeachment.
Public opinion is key to any impeachment showdown and new polls indicate an increase in support for impeachment. In the first full Paulsen speaker Pelosi announced a formal investigation commit the act shows a ten point jump in support for impeachment and removing present term from office. The public now split right down the middle 47447. Against. A majority 52%. Support pursuing impeachment inquiry.

