Powerful storms sweep across the country

More
ore than 150 million Americans are facing a dangerous storm that has produced blizzards and tornadoes.
3:22 | 02/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Powerful storms sweep across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61272410,"title":"Powerful storms sweep across the country","duration":"3:22","description":"ore than 150 million Americans are facing a dangerous storm that has produced blizzards and tornadoes. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/powerful-storms-sweep-country-61272410","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.