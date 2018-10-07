President Trump heads to Brussels for NATO summit

More
Tensions are high over President Trump's tough talk on trade and military spending ahead of the high-stakes summit.
1:35 | 07/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump heads to Brussels for NATO summit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56475986,"title":"President Trump heads to Brussels for NATO summit ","duration":"1:35","description":"Tensions are high over President Trump's tough talk on trade and military spending ahead of the high-stakes summit.","url":"/GMA/News/video/president-trump-heads-brussels-nato-summit-56475986","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.