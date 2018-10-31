Transcript for Real-life 'Ocean's 11' crew had plans for more plots: Investigators

Now to what's being called a real-life "Ocean's eleven." Prosecutors say a sophisticated burglary crew pulled off heists all over the world like in the movie using acrobat and electronic experts to do it and T.J. Holmes is here with more. That's right, stra. Acrobats. You don't put together a crew if you're just trying to steal grandmother's pearls. They pulled off heists over the past decade that netted 1 million in one case, 2 1/2 in another and "Ocean's eleven" meet this enterprise. You're watching a group of thieves pull off a million dollar jewelry heist. That could be ripped from the pages of a Hollywood script. What I'm about to propose is both highly Luke Dra tiff and highly dangerous. Reporter: The crew comprised of acrobatics, strong men and electronic experts, the type of team put together by Brad Pitt and George Clooney in "Ocean's eleven." You have to get to the door to the floor without touching the floor, what do you do? Ten says he shorts it. 20. Reporter: The alleged ringleader and three others were arrested and according to court documents they found plans for even more braisening plots like this one that took place on new year's eve 2016. The thieves struck a jewelry store known for its yellow and pink diamonds snatching the jewels as the clock struck midnight. And they all have pled not guilty in the case but the plans they found, they had research on diamond dealers in Europe that they found, also even police scanners from Amsterdam. So these guys do their homework and this is the real deal but pled not guilty. With the video in your face. Right in your face. Again, we watched the movies and they're tailored tuxes and whatnot but prosecutors tell you these are hardened criminals. George Clooney was a thief. He just looked really good doing it. Don't confuse the two. To Boston now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.