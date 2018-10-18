Transcript for Reality show doctor, girlfriend face new charges

Switching gears now, the new trouble for that reality show doctor and his girlfriend for drugging and assaulting several women. Prosecutors say more victims are coming forward. ABC's kayna Whitworth spoke with the district attorney. She joins us from Los Angeles. Good morning, kayna. Reporter: Good morning. Prosecutors say they have a total of seven victims now and they're still looking for more. In court the couple's behavior was described as predatory. The Orange county district attorney's office unleashing new charges against a well-known surgeon and his girlfriend accused of drugging and sexually assaulting several women. It's a crime of predatory nature. Reporter: Prosecutors say the surgeon who was feature Odden the reality show "Online dating rituals of the American male" -- You seem too perfect, what's wrong with you? Reporter: -- Was charged with five additional assaults. A total of seven victims. Putting it in their drinks and being made to lose their consciousness and wake up -- Reporter: They're facing kidnapping charges. It sounds like one victim says that she was actually unconscious and that they carried her upstairs in order to sexually assault her. That's right. That's right. If the victim is intoxicated to the point of being unconscious or past the point of being able to concept then that movement of that person from one place to another place of less safety is kidnapping. Reporter: The picture perfect pair seen here enjoying a vacation in Mexico. Now holding hands in court. Riley visibly upset both entering not guilty pleas. The pair arrested in September after two women came forward. Authorities say the duo would meet their victims socially at bars and restaurants and drug them. Oftentimes filming the sexual encounters that followed at Robicheaux's residence. The d.a.'s office says investigators found more than a thousand videos fearing there could be more victims. You're still getting calls. We're still getting calls and expect to continue to get more. Reporter: Outside court Wednesday Riley's sister coming to her defense? She's a loving and kind person. She's a Christian. She loves god. She has been nothing but a wonderful sister, niece, daughter to our family. Reporter: Prosecutors convinced they have enough for a conviction. I think justice is better served the more victims that come forward. Yeah. But I think we do have a strong case at this point. Reporter: Robicheaux's medical license is suspended. They'll have a pretrial hearing in January and they're both out on bail this morning. George, we have to remember this is a guy who was once dubbed bachelor of the year. Boy, that is some nickname now. Okay, kayna, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.