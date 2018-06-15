Transcript for How recovered memories, single drop of blood helped solve a case

We are back with that decade long mystery that may finally be solved thanks to hypnosis. A young woman attacked in her home forgetting everything until detectives tried a new strategy. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is here with the story. Good morning to you, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning. This case has so many twists and turns. It's believed that that young woman Brittani knew her assailant but was beaten so severely by that mystery man his identity remain locked away in her memory. Police investigate about 50 people over the years then they try hypnosis and take nearly a decade before a lead suspect is found and when they knock on his door they find that he is a loving father of three young kids. Brittani was a vibrant and carefree 17-year-old girl hoping to be a TV reporter one day until that fateful Thursday in September 2008. What is your name? Diane Marcell. Reporter: The teen's mother arriving home to find her being beaten and a man standing over her holding a shovel. Is your daughter breathing. She's breathing but moaning. There's blood of. Where. Reporter: She's rushed to the hospital. Her skull badly fractured. At the scene among the evidence is a single drop of blood. A calling card inadvertently left behind by whoever did it. Brittani survives but her memory doesn't. They go years with no firm leads until this breakthrough. A psychologist trying hypnosis. This is the moment Brittani begins to relive the attack. Tell me what's happening. He's -- he's hurting me. How? With a stick or something big. I'm bleeding. Did he say anything? Huh-uh. Thought a word? No. After that was done the doctor told me that she's going to probably start remembering now. And that's exactly what happened. Over a year later she says she starts remembering details of her attack, a tall man, brown eyes and name. She said, Jodi, I remember the name Justin Hansen. I remember working at the kiosk at the cottonwood mall and he would come bur and visit me. Reporter: That name leading detective Jodi Gonterman to this man, a man with no criminal record who used to visit Brittani at the mall. When is the last time you saw her. At the mall. Reporter: They get his discarded off a discarded fast food cup and test it against that drop of blood found all those years ago. She handed me a folder. I opened it up and it was Justin Hansen's photo and she put match on it. I jumped up. I started screaming. Reporter: Hansen is arrested and charged but denies involvement. You did this to her. I didn't do that to her. Reporter: Today Brittani and her mom are convinced it is him. Memory is really fluid. Are you certain it's him? I'm 100% positive it's him. Coming up tonight on "20/20" we'll hear about the other evidence or lack of evidence that Justin Hansen says proves he did not do it including fingerprints and other DNA found at the scene. Investigators say simply cannot be his. We'll also hear from Justin Hansen himself. And Brittani's mom said she saw the attacker. Was she able to identify him. She came saw the attacker and saved her daughter's life but when she was presented with a photo lineup of the possible assailants she could not pick Hansen out of that lineup. Wow. Total misdescribed him. But through hypnosis, the daughter was able. She did come up with the right name of the person on that drop of blood. Wow. But they can't actually connect him to the crime. You see, eyewitness testimony is the worth that there is. Interesting to sigh -- see what happens. Spoken like a crime expert. You can see Matt's full report tonight on "20/20" at 10:00 P.M. Right here on ABC.

