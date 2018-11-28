Transcript for Republican wins Mississippi Senate battle

Now to the results this morning in that senate battle in Mississippi. Voters sending Republican Cindy hyde-smith back to congress and our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is in the studio with more. Good morning. Overnight Cindy hyde-smith insisted she will represent all of Mississippi after winning this race which was rocked by racial controversy. She came under intense fire for her comments on public hangings but last night she made clear she is eager to move on. She is now the first woman elected to congress in the state's history and she told supporters she's a cow girl who could roll with the punches while her opponent, David espy, urged his supporters to continue to raise their voices against injustice. This was the final senate race to be called, and it now gives senate Republicans a net gain of two seats expanding their majority to 53 seats to Democrats' 47 and in the house they flipping 39 seats giving them a comfortable majority. Nancy Pelosi faces a key vote today. She is expected to clear that vote today, but we are going to be watching closely to see if she has enough votes for the final vote that matters so much in January, George. Mary, thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.