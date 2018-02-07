Transcript for Rescuers close in on boys' soccer team trapped in cave

We want to Tur to that race to find a young soccer team missing Thailand. They've been lost in a flooded cave for more than a week but this morning some hope. Rescue workers are closing in on an area WHE they think the boys might be. A diver just revealed they found wring on the wall of one of those passageways which tells them they are going in the right direction and James Longman is on the scene for us this morning.good morni, James. Reporter: Good moing, Cecilia. This operation is inull swing. A further downpour is scheduled later the week a have to GE tohat part of the ce they're hoping is still dry. Inside the battle to find 12 young boys and their soccer coach missing for over aeek in thisoded Thai cave rescue divers pulling themsel along ces D inside fighting against powerful rrents. This morning the country's elite naval unit further Ang underground passages than th've ever bebefore, the plan be able reachhis cavern which rescuers think is above th water level and WRE they hope team has sought refuge. Emergency team from around the world which include the U.S. Military setting up a staging area in one of the cave chaers bringing in lights, medical supplies and oxygen tanks. Rescuers have been wking around thick pumping water out they can get better access and find the group inside. Experts working from Ave the caves too. This geologist telling us his team can scan 200 yardsown into the Earth looking for gaps to knock through new entrances. The boys, aged 11 to 16 and their 25-year-old coach went into the cave after soccer practice last Saturday. Theirschoolmates praying for their safe return as an entire nation looks on in hope. This operation surely is massive. About a thousand peoplenhis 1345u8 patch of jungle. Take a look. That is th entrance to the cave. Is where divers have bee going in and just ske to one who told us he found writing on the wall which tells them that they're going in the write direction T it is heavy going. He said THA swimming through that water is like swimming through coffee, the visibility is that bad but all hope is pinned on finding that area in the cave which is dry where the group might be waiting. Michael. Thank you so much, James. Hope it has a happy ending.

