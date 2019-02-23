Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution

More
An arrest warrant may be issued for the New England Patriots owner for being involved in a human trafficking sting.
2:55 | 02/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61257918,"title":"Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution","duration":"2:55","description":"An arrest warrant may be issued for the New England Patriots owner for being involved in a human trafficking sting.","url":"/GMA/News/video/robert-kraft-charged-soliciting-prostitution-61257918","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.