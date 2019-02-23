-
Now Playing: Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution: Police
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to human trafficking charges involving close friend Robert Kraft
-
Now Playing: Weather alert issued for 30 states bracing for another storm
-
Now Playing: Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution
-
Now Playing: Mueller expected to file sentencing memo
-
Now Playing: Jason Dalton pleads guilty to Kalamazoo killing spree: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Survivors discuss aftermath of Kalamazoo shootings: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Uber driver claims ride-sharing app directed him to carry out shootings: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Police search for motive behind Uber driver's hours-long killing spree: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Uber driver arrested after killing 6 around Kalamazoo: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Uber driver shoots 4 women, teen in restaurant parking lot: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Father and teen son shot and killed by Uber driver: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Hunt begins for armed driver as he continues to pick up Uber customers: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Uber driver shoots mother outside apartment complex: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Uber driver grabs gun and accepts another fare: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 8 hours of terror kick off with wild Uber ride in Kalamazoo: Part 1
-
Now Playing: David and Louise Turpin plead guilty to 14 counts, including torture
-
Now Playing: Democrats launch bid to block President Trump from border wall money
-
Now Playing: How will Sunday's Academy Awards go without a host?
-
Now Playing: Video shows murderous Uber driver Jason Dalton being interviewed by police