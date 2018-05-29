Transcript for Sesame Workshop sues over Melissa McCarthy puppet movie

Are back with T battle brewing er a new movie. It has the creator of "Sesame street" suing and Diane Mac is here to explain. Morning, Diane. Good morning. So one of these is a popular childrenshow, the other is a moviry much made for adults. Butsame street's" creator say thee happytime murders" trailer see like the two are associ and while the characters M look like they could N "Sesame street" their behavior Noto much. ??? Sunny day??? ??? making the ds away ??? ??? on my way to where the air is clean ??? ??? can you tell me how toet -- Rter: How to get to the nearestourtroom? Yes, it's a legaltle between the sweet ses stars and foul-mouthed pup of "The happytime murder I'm with the Fb Whadoes that stand for, big it yods. Reporter: The Melissa mccartilm makes P where twoco-exist rated R for Bein so raunchy wean't show you most of T trr. These meantreets are nowhere near se and that's the problem. At issue, these fourords in the trailer, no sesame all street. When you sayo se, a reet, and I movie that P in , automatically its brandconfusion. Reporter: Sesame workshop the creator of the shos suing the production comny behind the film stx claiming they initiateda mar campaign that seeks to capitalize on the sent take andgoodwill of "Sesame reet." It is direct by brianson an executive produced by Lisa Henson. So far they have not coented. Bustx films issued a tongue in cheek statement from thei fictional attorney sayingle we're disappoind that "Sesame street" doesot share in the fuare confident I our legal position. We look forward to introducing adult moviegoers to our adorably U unapologetic characters this summer. A statem from a put attorney. Th airst for me at least. Z economy's work lawsuit asking for a jury ial, punitive damage and the movie GE its advertiser. E "The happytime murders" is set to hit theaters august7 but the case is due back in court toow. With all this publicity they may not need to have any mor trailers. That is true.they may do well after this but obviously that's not what sez economy worksh is worrying about. Jim henson'sids that a producing directing it. Both involved I this which complica. Thank you so much, Diane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.