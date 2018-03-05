Transcript for Severe storms tear across the US heartland

Now to those severe storms tearing across the heart. The country. This morning nearly 40 million are in the storm zone on alert for tornadoes, huge hail and damaging winds. Our gio Benitez is in Missouri with more. Reporter: Hey, robin, good morning. This is a very old red oak, 200 years old. I want you to see what it's done to this house. Take a look. It fell onto and into this house, a family of five was inside incredibly they are okay. Thank goodness. But some scary moments for the middle of the country. It's on the ground. It's on the ground right now, tornado on the ground. Reporter: Millions in the heartland bracing for more powerful tornadoes. Blaring sirens rings out warning residents of possible twisters in the area. On the ground in Kansas, pounding rain, low visibility on the roads. And overturned semis. There she goes. Whoo. Reporter: Destruction from the storm stepping up north too. Thunderstorms in Indiana sending this tree crashing into the family's kitchen. And in Illinois -- The roof, it came off the building. Reporter: Roofs offering no protection. Watch this roof, it's ripped completely off and sent tumbling down onto the street below. And back here live we're just learning that there's a new severe thunderstorm watch in effect now for parts of southern Oklahoma and northern Texas so if you're there, just be very careful. No doubt a rough day ahead for you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.