Transcript for New showdown brewing over border wall

We'll go the Washington now where president trump is forcing a new showdown over his border wall. The president will release his new budget today. Upping the stakes after the longest government shutdown F with a new request of nearly $9 billion for the wall. Mary Bruce on capitol hill with the latest. Mary, it didn't take Democrats long to say, dead on arrival. Reporter: Yeah, George. Here we go again. The president is questioning $8.6 billion to build the wall. That is six times what he got out of the last fight. It tell you about the president's prits. He's making very clear to his conservative base he's not giving up on this fight. Even after he didn't get a single extra dollar in the shutdown fight. Democrats are making it clear they're not budging on this issue. Saying history will repeat itself if the president tries to take on this fight once again. Warning him, quote, we hope he learned his lesson. The white house working hard to stem Republican defections on that. Reporter: Yeah, the white house this morning is clearly worried about this. They're trying to contain the number of Republican who is deliver what will be a rebuke to the president. Many the senate right now there are enough Republicans on board to terminate the president's national emergency. The question this morning is, how big is that margin? How many Republicans will stand up to the president on this? President trump has said he'll V erk to this. There are not critic in congress to joef turn the veto. They can enbarsz the president on this. Not likely to stop him. Thank you, Mary. Cecilia?

