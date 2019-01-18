Skier dies after avalanche at top ski resort

A skier has died after getting trapped in an avalanche at Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico on Thursday, a ski resort official said Friday morning. A second person was injured in the incident.
0:36 | 01/18/19

