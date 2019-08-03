Transcript for New storm moves East after hitting West with floods

Alabama, another storm is on the move. It's heading east and bringing more flooding to the west. Ginger has the latest on the track and timing. Good morning, ginger. Michael, good morning. We start with the pictures out of Utah, southwestern Utah and Springdale had nearly four inch, that muddy overthrowing river and then in the San Joaquin valley, cold air funnels. Those usually don't do damage but still entrancing for the folks in northern California. Want to bring you to what will happen with the storm tonight. So it's the overnight, if you're in Dallas or ft. Smith, damaging wind into early tomorrow morning. If the atmosphere can destabilize again, tomorrow or Saturday we're going to see northern Alabama, Memphis down to Jackson, Mississippi, all in the severe threat that could see tornadoes. There is a snowy side to this and I will tell you about it coming up.

