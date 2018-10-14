Transcript for Survivors help others as they wait for assistance

Welcome back to "Gma." We're on the ground in areas hard hit by hurricane Michael where essentials can be hard to find. With survivors struggling to find basics, volunteers provide a ray of hope. Will Carr is in Callaway, Florida with their story. Good morning, will. Good morning. There's still wide spread damage across the area. Check out this newspaper box. The headline reads mandatory evacuation begins. That was before the hurricane hit. A lot of people dpe -- decided to stay. Now this morning they don't have power. Cell phone service is sketchy. The things they need are hard to come by. Reporter: Four days after hurricane Michael frustration is pouring out for Panama City residents. There's no gas, no food, no nothing. Reporter: Situation so dire, text alerts continue to Blair from cell phones letting people know where they can find food and water. The problem many don't have power or service. Street after street still cut off. Massive trees blocking the entrance into neighborhoods. You wouldn't even know this was a street except for the back of that stop sign and the massive power pole that snapped in half. We met Bonnie and Jake. Is there anything you need? We could be needing water to drink before long. It's kind of hard at our age. You got any water? Reporter: Within minutes a group of good samaritans show up with a massive pack of water. And sandwiches for the kids. Reporter: Kara and her kids are driving through the hardest hit neighborhoods handing out food and water. Thank you ma'am. You're welcome. God put it on my heart to take care of these people. A lot of rural neighborhoods that it's hard for you to get back to, they haven't had anybody come. Reporter: Local businesses offering free ice and food to people who can travel. Residents are struggling to find gas. We found lines of thirsty cars snaking around gas stations. With no power and atms shut down Dennis and his wife only have $26 to fill up. Do you need gas? Of course. Here you go. Reporter: Then a total stranger offered them $7 of free gas. That so much. It's $7, but it's so heart warming that there's somebody that topped out their tank and said here you go. Wonderful. Really amazing to see a number of examples of heart warming gestures like that throughout the course of the weekend. We're seeing a lot of first responders from the government. We're seeing charities, utility companies swarm this area. It's just the damage is so wide spread they're struggling to get to so many people. Guys. What a sweet story to capture some of those moments as they were happening. Great job, will. We appreciate you giving us the brighter side. Despite the devastation the best of humanity shining through. Some of these people not used to having to take a hand out or get the help.

