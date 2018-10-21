Transcript for Suspect in custody for murder of Georgia police officer

now. It's for a suspect who gunned down an officer in Georgia. Who was responding to a call. David right is here with the details. This was that rare routine call that turned deadly in a flash. A young Georgia police officer killed in the line of duty. One suspect in custody, another still at large. Reporter: In Georgia this morning S.W.A.T. And canine units out in force, a massive manhunt for a suspect in the shooting and killing of officer Antwan toney. Toney and another officer were responding to a call at a middle school in gwinnett county. This was near a middle school where before they even reached the car, shots were fired. The officer was rushed to the medical center in critical condition where they were unable to save him. What a chief wants to hear is that an officer is okay. When I asked that question, that wasn't the answer I got. Reporter: The officer died just days before his three-year anniversary on the force. He was just a great person with a lot of heart. Reporter: The suspect fled the scene in this car before ultimately crashing it. Overnight U.S. Marshals arrested Isaiah Pretlow. He's charged with aggravated assault. Still at large, tafahree Maynard and he'll be charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. Police believe he may have pulled the trigger. That second suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Still not clear why this vehicle was parked at the middle school. Police say they were responding to reports that somebody was smoking pot inside the car. A terrible story and a reminder of the risks these officers take every day. On our behalf. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.