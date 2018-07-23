Suspect due in court after violent standoff at Trader Joe's

Suspected shooter Gene Atkins, 28, led Los Angeles police on a chase ending at a Trader Joe's storefront where the store manager was shot and killed.
2:06 | 07/23/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect due in court after violent standoff at Trader Joe's

