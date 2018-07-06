Target customer files lawsuit, alleging she was racially profiled

More
Ashanea Davis says loss prevention officers at the store forced her to strip to prove she didn't steal a bathing suit.
1:20 | 06/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Target customer files lawsuit, alleging she was racially profiled

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55720103,"title":"Target customer files lawsuit, alleging she was racially profiled","duration":"1:20","description":"Ashanea Davis says loss prevention officers at the store forced her to strip to prove she didn't steal a bathing suit.","url":"/GMA/News/video/target-customer-files-lawsuit-alleging-racially-profiled-55720103","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.