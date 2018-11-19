Transcript for Teen survives dramatic crash at 170 mph

Let's turn to the elevator rescue in Chicago. Six people including a pregnant woman trapped for hours after two cables snapped sending the elevator plunging more than 80 floors down one of the tallest buildings in the city. Wow. This video taken inside the elevator by one of the passengers waiting to be rescued. Firefighters had to break through a wall to save them. Thankfully everybody got out safely. They were in there for three hours. Had to be frightening. Now to a race car crash involving a teenager. Her car sliding into another car and over the barrier. That 17-year-old is lucky to be alive. Reporter: She is very lucky to be alive this morning, and the moments before that crash, Sophia floersch tangling with another driver, and we have to warn you. The video of this crash is jarring. Reporter: A terrifying crash you have to see to believe. A formula 3 car hurdling at 170 miles per hour backwards, slamming into a booth on this track in macau. Behind the wheel, 17-year-old Sophia floersch who miraculously survived. Watch again as her airborne car punches through the catch vents, then ricochets off the wall of the structure before crumbling to the ground. The crash sending five people to the hospital with serious injuries, causing the remainder of the race to be halted for over an hour. Floersch remarkably still conscious after the accident, was taken to the hospital and initially diagnosed with a spinal fracture. The 17-year-old driver reassuring fans from her hospital bed tweeting, just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine, but will be going into surgery tomorrow morning. Update soon. And another driver, two members of the media and one marshal were hurt. So glad she is fine. A lot of people want to know. What is a 17-year-old doing? It's not uncommon in racing to see people start very young and come up through the ranks. She was in f-4 before f-3, and this is the next progression. She is quite good at being a driver and so it's not uncommon. You're watching tapes of her over the weekend. And she is clearly a 17-year-old. She was talking about how she had a boyfriend, but she is too busy for a boyfriend. Things 17-year-olds would say. She'll drive to prom. More slowly. Average legal age to drive in Germany where she lives is 18. So she can't even drive. Back to ginger. A cold week up here.

