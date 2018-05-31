Top North Korea official meets with US Secretary of State

Mike Pompeo hosted Kim Yong Chol, a top adviser to Kim Jong Un, for dinner in New York City ahead of a planned June summit between the U.S. and North Korea.
1:23 | 05/31/18

Transcript for Top North Korea official meets with US Secretary of State
soon. Now theest on that MM with North Korea. The M senior north Korean official vishe U.S. In two decades here in new city mng with secretary of state mikepompeo. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz is about their meetings? Reporter: The two will ntinue those high-sta meetings today. Last N it dinner hig aboveew York City with Pompeo Ng a point to say they D on American beef. The man Pompeo ismeet Kim Ng Chol had T get a waiver to enter the U.S. Becaue is on a sanctions list, he is a former spy chief in North Korea believed to beehd the Sony ur computer hack and the sinkinf a south Korean naval vessel as well asther violence but also T chief nuclear tiator ands hammering out details what this now likely summit W entail and what each side is expecting.ere are logisticseetings ING on in Singapore an the demilitary terrorized Ery wants a successful summit. W do they define success? Reporter: Well, thericans want denuclearion and the north koreansantecurity which right now they have, they think, bec their nuclear Wes. So key will be figuring out how to convince them they will be secure W them. It's tricky, robin.

