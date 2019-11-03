Transcript for Tornadoes wreak havoc across 5 states

Now to the dangerous storm bringing tornadoes to the south and heavy snow elsewhere. The snow so heavy it collapsed roofs. Another ten inches in Fargo. They've seen five feet so far this winter. They have been below freezing since January 7th. One of nearly a dozen tornadoes in spring hill, Louisiana. This one, an ef-1. Tearing off the roof of that house. A chaotic weekend. Throughout the midwest, another brutal beating of winter causing roofs to cave under the heavy in Minnesota, this roof crashing down in a catholic church. This fire department's roof crashing down on fire trucks. Parts of Minnesota getting over a foot of snow. Making for dangerous conditions on the roads. Over 170 crashes reported across the state. And in the south -- It's coming right at us. Reporter: Watch as this ef-1 tears across a parking lot. 105-mile-per-hour winds ripping the roof off the building. Let go in. Reporter: This 1 of 11 reported tornadoes. Debris right here. Coming right at us. Reporter: Those twister leaving some southern towns a shambles. By the time they said take cover, it came through. Did a lot of damage. Reporter: This massive tree through a home. Luckily, no one hurt. This is not snow. This is hail falling yesterday in San Jose, accumulating on the roadways. This thing swings through the southwest today, Tuesday erks Wednesday. We'll go the Washington now where president trump is forcing a new showdown over his border

