Tornadoes wreak havoc across 5 states

More
One tornado in Louisiana delivered 105-mph winds that ripped the roof off a building while other states across the Midwest were slammed by snow.
1:46 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornadoes wreak havoc across 5 states
Now to the dangerous storm bringing tornadoes to the south and heavy snow elsewhere. The snow so heavy it collapsed roofs. Another ten inches in Fargo. They've seen five feet so far this winter. They have been below freezing since January 7th. One of nearly a dozen tornadoes in spring hill, Louisiana. This one, an ef-1. Tearing off the roof of that house. A chaotic weekend. Throughout the midwest, another brutal beating of winter causing roofs to cave under the heavy in Minnesota, this roof crashing down in a catholic church. This fire department's roof crashing down on fire trucks. Parts of Minnesota getting over a foot of snow. Making for dangerous conditions on the roads. Over 170 crashes reported across the state. And in the south -- It's coming right at us. Reporter: Watch as this ef-1 tears across a parking lot. 105-mile-per-hour winds ripping the roof off the building. Let go in. Reporter: This 1 of 11 reported tornadoes. Debris right here. Coming right at us. Reporter: Those twister leaving some southern towns a shambles. By the time they said take cover, it came through. Did a lot of damage. Reporter: This massive tree through a home. Luckily, no one hurt. This is not snow. This is hail falling yesterday in San Jose, accumulating on the roadways. This thing swings through the southwest today, Tuesday erks Wednesday. We'll go the Washington now where president trump is forcing a new showdown over his border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61601948,"title":"Tornadoes wreak havoc across 5 states","duration":"1:46","description":"One tornado in Louisiana delivered 105-mph winds that ripped the roof off a building while other states across the Midwest were slammed by snow.","url":"/GMA/News/video/tornadoes-wreak-havoc-states-61601948","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.