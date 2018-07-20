Triple-digit heat expected

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tracks the latest weather and temperatures across the country.
There armore tornadoes, hail and damaging winds the W and ginger has beenrackingt us. Good morning, gi. Good morning. I think this is the perfectimeemember that sunshi a beautiful day often erupts I this image. You need T sun pow these storms, so storms come from the sunshine. T inind today because ununately Deis floatin like this issi a today. All of this damage is possie again today. It's just aifferent region and large hail that a lot like this could occuright here in the Ohio river valley. So fm kcky right THR rthern tenne there I a moderate ri really level. Wehad a quiet tornado season ti until happened Iowa and F Michigan all the way down T misippi, we ve the potential there.mething ca cape convective ailable potentialrgy is almost three times our tho R a very active day Toda Paula. So much extreme weather. Gier, thankyou. We move to thattunning

