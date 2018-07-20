-
Now Playing: Severe storm threat across several states
-
Now Playing: Severe summer storms cause flooding across Northeast
-
Now Playing: Parents warn of online gaming scammers on Fortnite
-
Now Playing: 'The Brady Bunch' house up for sale after 50 years
-
Now Playing: Arizona landscapers struck by swarms of bees
-
Now Playing: Papa John's founder accused of sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Reward for campground killer jumps to $30K
-
Now Playing: Trump plans to invite Putin to the White House
-
Now Playing: More than 2 dozen tornadoes tear through Iowa
-
Now Playing: Eyewitnesses describe deadly duck boat accident
-
Now Playing: Triple-digit heat expected
-
Now Playing: At least 11 dead in Missouri duck boat accident
-
Now Playing: Eyebrow guru-to-the-stars spills her secrets on how to get killer brows
-
Now Playing: The reason this mom is collecting school supplies will break your heart
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Denzel Washington breaks out into song with Robin Roberts
-
Now Playing: Is your sunscreen expired? Here's what you need to know
-
Now Playing: Woman nearly killed by swarm of 'killer bees'
-
Now Playing: Train like a New York City police officer with this at-home workout
-
Now Playing: Kate Mara goes inside Dawn's 3-D conservation exhibit in NYC
-
Now Playing: Denzel Washington shows off his singing voice