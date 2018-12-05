Hawaii is in a state of emergency The erupting Kilauea volcano is destroying more homes and has forced at least 1,800 people to evacuate as the hot lava forms new cracks in the ground.

New cracks spew lava in Hawaii Nearly 40 structures have been lost under more than 140 acres of lava as the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues.

National park shut down amid Hawaii volcano emergency The governor of Hawaii has asked President Trump to declare a federal disaster as lava spreads across Hawaii's Big Island.