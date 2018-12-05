Trump approves disaster declaration for Hawaii

More
A possible steam eruption is expected in Hawaii; officials fear ash will rain down for miles and large, dangerous boulders could fly out.
2:04 | 05/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump approves disaster declaration for Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55119028,"title":"Trump approves disaster declaration for Hawaii","duration":"2:04","description":"A possible steam eruption is expected in Hawaii; officials fear ash will rain down for miles and large, dangerous boulders could fly out.","url":"/GMA/News/video/trump-approves-disaster-declaration-hawaii-55119028","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.