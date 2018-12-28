Transcript for Trump blasts Democrats as shutdown heads into Day 7

This is a crisis. The border battle is, of course, the driving force behind the current government shutdown now stretching into day seven as president trump fired off a barrage of tweets blasting Democrats for opposing the wall and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle seem to have given up on ending the shutdown before the new year. ABC news white house correspondent Tara Palmeri is on the story. Tara, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. It's the seventh day of the government shutdown and 800,000 federal workers have been affected by it. They're either furloughed or working without pay and looks like there is no end in sight. Congress reconvened for the first time since Christmas for four minutes because they are still at deadlock with the white house over this border wall and looks like the government won't re-open before the new year and when it does, it will be a divided congress that has to deal with it, Dan. Unclear how this ends and if you look at the president's Twitter feed, it seems like he's doubling and tripling down on blaming the Democrats here. Reporter: That's right, Dan. His first day back from Iraq he spent the whole day attacking Democrats on Twitter saying that this is really a political issue. Here's his latest tweet, this isn't about the wall, this is only about the Democrats not letting Donald Trump and the Republicans have a win. He's also taking direct aim at Nancy Pelosi saying she is the one who calls the shots. Now she does become speaker of the house in the new congress on January 3rd and says her first vote will be to re-open the government but it won't include funding for the border wall and so that means she'll need to get the approval of senate Republicans and the president who can still veto that bill keeping the government shut down. Many government workers will be paid until mid-january but some will not be getting their paychecks and will take congress to vote on legislation for them to get their back pay. Hard to see how it ends and hundreds of thousands of workers in the middle of it. Tara Palmeri at the white house, thank you.

