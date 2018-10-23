Transcript for Trump fires up base with false claims on migrant caravan

The latest on that migrant caravan making its way through Mexico. President trump is making it a rallying cry ahead of the midterm elections firing the base with false claims calling it a national emergency. He spoke at a rally in Texas where early voting has already begun. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has the story. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hey, George, good morning. Let me give you perspective. The so-called national emergency actually really represents about 0.06% of all the undocumented people already in this country so we are talking about a very small fraction of people here but the president is hoping that this is a winning strategy, the same strategy that helped him win the white house to help give Republicans an edge in the midterms and that strategy is stoking fears about immigration. Overnight, president trump banking on that migrant caravan being a winning applause line on the campaign trail. What's happening right now as a large group of people, they call it a caravan. Reporter: He's using it Toal hi his base and scare voters to the polls and he's doing it with false claims like this. You know how the caravan started, does everybody know what this means? I think the Democrats had something to do with it. Reporter: There is no evidence that Democrats or anyone paid the migrants to make the treacherous trek north. He also keeps repeating this false claim about so-called middle easterners offering no proof to back it up. Take your camera, go into the middle and search. You'll find ms-13, you'll find Middle Eastern and you'll find everything. Guess what we're not allowing them in our country. Reporter: With just two weeks to go, president trump is pulling out all the stops. At a packed rally in Texas, the president stumping for his one-time political nemesis, senator Ted Cruz, who is locked in a heated race with democratic congressman Beto O'rourke. It was as if the bad blood of 2016 never even happened. You know we had our little difficulties, right? Reporter: But they weren't so little. Is it lyin' Ted, you're right, lyin' Ted. Lyin' Ted comes in with a bible held high. You know that, right? It's held high. He puts the bible down and then I starts lying all day long. Reporter: That was then. Before he left for Texas, the president explaining the change of heart to ABC's Jon Karl. He's not lyin' Ted anymore. He's beautiful Ted. Beautiful Ted. I call him Texas Ted. Reporter: Tight races drawing big names in other states too. President Obama in Nevada. Unlike some, I actually try to state facts. Reporter: His message clear, even if he never once mentioned president trump by name. I don't believe in just making stuff up. I think you should like actually say to people what's true. Reporter: But president trump is making his case spelling out the stakes as he sees them. This will be the election of the caravan, Kavanaugh, law and order, tax cuts and common sense. That's what it is, common sense. Reporter: Okay, we've got exactly two weeks to go now. We mentioned at the top of this show the long lines that we are seeing in Texas of early voters there. That was the first day of early voting. We are seeing in some counties monster turnout numbers surpassing past midterm, even past presidential elections. Early voting already under way in 30 stays but you heard the president of he is hoping the caravan is one of those issues that drives people to the polls. He has lots of signs the turnout will be high on both sighs.

