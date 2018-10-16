Transcript for Trump, first lady visit Hurricane Michael storm zone

President trump and the first lady are now back from the storm zone where they saw the devastation and met with first responders. I want you to take a look at this new drone footage of Mexico beach, Florida. Hundreds of homes destroyed. ABC's will Carr is in Panama City with more on the recovery efforts that are under way. Good morning, will. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This is some of that damage that president trump took in. This was a western union and every time you turn a corner in this area you see more and more rubble. But the real story this morning is the human toll. There are so many families who don't have power, they don't have cell phone service and they don't have running water. President trump praising the federal response after seeing hurricane Michael's path of destruction up close. We are doing than anybody would have ever done. Reporter: But six days after the storm ravaged Florida's panhandle many Panama City residents remain haunted by the memory. I thought I was going to lose my husband because the door was cracking. Reporter: Jackie lane and her family rode it out on the second floor of this motel. That floor now gone. We have lost everything. I mean, everything. And we are lucky to have our lives. Lucky to have our lives. Reporter: In Mexico beach many homeowners returning to see the damage including Dr. Lebron lackey who watched helplessly from a surveillance camera when it made landfall. I was nauseated. I was watching the corner of the roof buck like an airplane wing. Reporter: This morning surrounded by eviscerated properties, lackey's house virtually untouched thanks to concrete walls and custom windows. His home hurricane proof. We didn't pay attention to codes as much as survivability. Reporter: Overnight here in Panama City we caught backup with Jackie. We brought you some water and some food. Thank you. Reporter: She is staying in a home covered in insulation and filled with stifling heat. You have no power. It's dark. Yeah, no showers. Yeah, pretty much nothing. Reporter: President trump was just here. If he's listening what do you want him to know? I don't want it to be like Katrina. I just hope he really keeps his word on how he feels about his people and he comes and helps us. Reporter: So many families like Jackie's living in darkness night after night. The best way they can contact FEMA is to get online or download the FEMA app but if you don't have cell phone service or power that's pretty much impossible. The other thing you can do is find a FEMA truck in this area but that is a challenge in and of itself. Robin. So many challenge, thank you. Michael. Thank you, robin.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.